Municipal authority, residents gear up to oppose east Attica landfill

The Municipality of Marathon, northeast of Athens, is gearing up for a confrontation after the Attica Regional Authority announced plans for a new landfill at the village of Grammatiko.

Speaking at a meeting of the municipal council on Monday, Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinakis accused Attica Governor Rena Dourou of “insulting” the residents of Grammatiko and going back on pre-election promises, while also warning of resistance against the project.

To this end, the municipal council called on the local community to oppose the dump’s operation and also decided to set aside funds to provide legal assistance to any residents who may be arrested during rallies against the landfill.