Man arrested for threatening MPs over Prespes deal vote

Greek police arrested late Monday night a man who, according to authorities, had sent threatening messages to independent lawmakers and those from the junior coalition party Independent Greeks (ANEL) who have stated they will support the Prespes deal, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



ANEL MP Thanassis Papachristopoulos had told news website news247.gr last Saturday that he had deleted “more than 200 messages” on his mobile phone and received phone calls by someone telling him “his head will be found in a ditch” if he voted in favour of the name deal in Parliament.



Other lawmakers had received similar messages, the website said.



The suspect was detained in the central Athenian district of Pangrati and is being held for questioning at the Attica’s Security Police headquarters, the news agency added.