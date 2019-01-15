Independent MP Fokas joins ANEL

Ahead of a no-confidence debate starting in Parliament on Tuesday, independent lawmaker Aristides Fokas announced he is joining the ranks of the Independent Greeks (ANEL).



“We will join the fight with ANEL from now on,” he told journalists outside Parliament, standing next to party leader Panos Kammenos.



Fokas was previously an MP with the Union of Centrists.



“I am particularly pleased he responded to the patriotic call to unite our forces and resist against the government and the opposition,” Kammenos said.