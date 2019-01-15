Mitsotakis: Confidence vote is 'sad transaction' between SYRIZA and ANEL

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his accusation that the breakup of the government coalition was pre-arranged and spoke of a “sad transaction” between SYRIZA and ANEL.



“Today’s debate is, in reality, the last act of a performance played for four years at the expense of the Greek people,” he told Parliament during a debate on a confidence motion called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



He said the vote serves three purposes: It secures a few more months for the government, it allows it to approve the Prespes accord and ensures the presence of the Independent Greeks in Parliament after the coalition breakup.



“Whoever affirms their confidence in the government tomorrow, they essentially say 'yes' to the Prespes agreement. They support a government without an agenda,” he said.



Mitsotakis accused the prime minister of “signing away” the Macedonian identity and language and slammed Kammenos for not withdrawing from the government last year over the name deal.



“You are both accomplices to a deliberate manipulation. You are accountable not only to the Macedonians but also to the Greek people and history,” he said.