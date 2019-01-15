Kammenos criticizes PM for supporting ‘already dead’ Prespes accord

Two days after his resignation from the government over the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), former defense minister Panos Kammenos on Tuesday criticized the leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for defending the agreement in Parliament.



“It was a mistake on behalf of the prime minister to support the already dead Prespes deal,” Kammenos said in a tweet.



Speaking in Parliament earlier in the day, Tsipras said he and former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias had taken advantage of a “historic opportunity” to end the dispute.



“My conscience and my patriotic duty required me to use this historic opportunity to solve the Macedonian issue, knowing that there would be a political cost,” Tsipras said.