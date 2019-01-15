Twelve to stand trial over Boutaris attack

Twelve people, including the former governor for Central Macedonia Panagiotis Psomiadis, have been ordered to stand trial at a Thessaloniki misdemeanors court for an assault against the northern port city’s Mayor Yiannis Boutaris last May.



The assault against the 76-year-old mayor took place during events marking the anniversary of the Pontian genocide near the city’s White Tower landmark.



Psomiadis, for his part, faces charges of exhortation to commit a misdemeanor.



The remaining defendants face charges including disturbing the peace, verbal assault and causing damage to public property.



The 11 suspects were indicted after the city’s Security Police examined videos of the attack on the mayor.