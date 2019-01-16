Moscow rejects meddling accusation

Russia Tuesday dismissed Greece’s accusation that it was meddling in its internal affairs but insisted it will express its opinion about the Prespes agreement to the United Nations Security Council.

“We are in no way meddling in Greece’s internal affairs, but Russia will be expressing its point of view on the issues within the competence of the UN Security Council,” said Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

On Monday, the Greek Foreign Ministry accused Moscow of interfering in Greece’s internal affairs after the Russian Foreign Ministry said the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) was a Western plot to draw the Balkan country into the NATO security alliance.

Grushko said the Russian Foreign Ministry statement was a fundamental assessment of “how negotiations [between Athens and Skopje] had proceeded.”

He said the West’s interference was unprecedented and was aimed at achieving quite clear geopolitical goals.

Practically speaking, once the name deal is officially ratified, Moscow can veto the withdrawal of the dispute between Athens and Skopje from the agenda of the Security Council.

However, analysts said that the veto will not have an impact other than boosting Moscow’s image.

Meanwhile, FYROM’s Foreign Ministry Tuesday dismissed Moscow’s criticism of the deal, saying that it undermined a “genuine political process aimed at building confidence and friendship” between the two Balkan neighbors.

It also said the deal contributes to regional stability and sets an example for the resolution of other pending issues.