The Greek government never really tried to reach any kind of understanding with the country’s opposition parties on the name deal signed with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in June.



Leftist officials failed to brief party leaders in time as negotiations unfolded between Athens and Skopje.



In fact, from day one, the SYRIZA-led administration sought to exploit the issue with the aim of causing division within the conservative main opposition New Democracy party.



Needless to say, this is not the way to deal with a major national issue.



In the past, political party leaders would at least be treated to informal briefings and even hold discussions at meetings behind closed doors.



It’s a pity that Greece has seen so much polarization over a national issue like the name dispute with FYROM.



The government should take most of the blame for this situation.