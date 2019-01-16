Papacosta reportedly submitted resignation after threats of violence

Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Katerina Papacosta earlier this week submitted her resignation to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after receiving threats of violence over her intention to back the Prespes deal in Parliament, reports said Wednesday.



Tsipras did not accept her resignation, according to the same reports.



Papacosta, a former conservative lawmaker, has in the past voiced her opposition to any name-change deal with Skopje that would contain the term “Macedonia.”



She is expected to back the government in a confidence vote later Wednesday.



Meanwhile, police in Grevena and Kozani in northern Greece said they arrested four suspects for putting up wanted posters targeting SYRIZA lawmakers who intent to back the name deal in Parliament.



In a statement, SYRIZA’s Thessaloniki chapter said that any attempt to intimidate MPs amounts to a “fascist” tactic and urged all political parties to condemn the action.