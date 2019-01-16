Poll puts ND ahead of ruling SYRIZA by 15 points

Greece’s conservative opposition maintains a strong lead over the ruling leftist party, according to a new opinion poll published Wednesday.



The survey by Opinion Poll showed that New Democracy would get 31.5 percent of the vote if elections were held now, versus 16.5 percent for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s SYRIZA party.



The survey put support for neofascist Golden Dawn at 4.3 percent, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 4.1 percent and the center-left alliance Movement for Change (KINAL) at 3.8 percent.



The same poll put support for former defense minister Panos Kammenos’s Independent Greeks (ANEL) at 1.3 percent and To Potami centrists at 0.7 percent, which means that both parties would not enter Parliament.



Meanwhile, the survey found that conservative chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis is considered the most suitable candidate for prime minister by 34.8 percent of respondents against 23.3 percent who endorsed Tsipras.