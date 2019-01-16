Greece launches search for missing small aircraft

A search and rescue operation was under way on Wednesday in western Greece for a small two-seater aircraft that went missing, Greek national news agency AMA-MPA reported.

An eye witness saw the single-engine aircraft disappearing in the sea area off Messolonghi town, about 200 km west of Athens, according to early information by authorities.

It is still unclear whether there was a second passenger on board besides the pilot.

The plane belongs to a local flying club. It took off from Messolonghi and was en route to the nearby port city of Patra, according to local media. [Xinhua]