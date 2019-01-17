More than 30 people involved in threats to MPs over name deal

Greek Police's security division has identified more than 30 people who have allegedly sent threatening messages to lawmakers who want to support the Prespes name deal, according to the preliminary investigation ordered by a prosecutor this week, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The probe is based on the reports filed by six lawmakers who cited a post on social media by a New Democracy official who urged citizens to put pressure on MPs in favor of the Prespes accord, which the government is expected to table in Parliament for approval in the coming days.



Earlier on Thursday, a 40-year-old employee of a security company was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening message to To Potami MP Spyros Danellis. He will appear before a prosecutor later in the day.