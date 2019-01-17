NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Probe launched into landfill claims

TAGS: Environment

A prosecutor on Thursday ordered an investigation into whether there are any grounds to claims by residents of the Grammatiko area in the municipality of Marathon, northeastern Attica, that a landfill that has started operating in the area is illegal.

A test run on the new landfill was halted on Tuesday following clashes between police and local residents opposed to its operation.

Prosecutor Rosalia Lali has been tasked with determining whether there are any ground to residents’ claims the dump is in a quake-prone area and close to streams. 

