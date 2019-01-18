Greek prisons out of controlCOMMENT
As a series of recent incidents demonstrate, the situation in the country’s prisons has gotten completely out of hand.
The Greek state appears to have completely lost control. Basic standards of discipline and security are being disregarded. Facilities are at the mercy of criminal gangs.
The authorities must as quickly as possible and take measures to fix the problem, which constitutes a threat to public safety.