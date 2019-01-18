Cyprus Post seeking ways to deliver packages with drones

The Cyprus Post have been seeking ways to utilise unmanned drones to deliver parcels of up to four kilos to the recipient, Andreas Gregoriou, Director of the Department of Postal Services, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

To that end, the Department is in contact with the University of Cyprus KIOS Research Centre, according to Gregoriou.

“We are at a very satisfactory level to see how we can utilise this new technology in order to render the Cyprus postal services more effective and enable them to deliver correspondence, in particular parcels and small packages, on time,” he explained.

He said that they would be in a position to utilise drones for parcel delivery this year, in line with the Civil Aviation regulations on flying drones.

“We estimate that by the end of 2019, early 2020, we should be able to say something more specific, at least for a pilot implementation of this concept” he added. [Kathimerini Cyprus]