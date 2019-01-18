Cypriot, Jewish communities hold cultural celebration in NY

Members of New York's Cypriot and Jewish communities organized a cultural celebration with their traditional food, wines, dancing and music at the Pancyprian Center/Dionysos Restaurant on January 15.

The event was held jointly by the Federation of American Cypriot Organizations (FCAO), PSEKA, the Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce, Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), AJC Westchester/Fairfield under the auspices of the Consulate General of Cyprus in New York and the Israel Consulate General in New York.

This was the first cultural event organized among the Cypriot and Jewish organizations of New York with the aim to promote the cultural cooperation among the two communities.

More than 70 members of the Jewish and Greek Cypriot organizations attended the event.

“Our people have interacted with each other through the centuries. There is a strong alliance among the governments of Cyprus and Israel on the political, energy and environmental sectors, but it is through culture, theater, arts, dancing, education that the people of the countries will come together. The Cypriot/Jewish Cultural Celebration at the Pancyprian Center signifies the beginning of a longlasting relationship for the two communities that can only grow and expand” FCAO President Kyriacos Papastylianou said.

Tribute was paid to the HALC founder Nikos Mouyiaris who passed away recently.