Tsipras attends gathering of PASOK veteran

Amid accusations that ruling SYRIZA is trying to appropriate the legacy of the once powerful PASOK party, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and other government members visited the home of Antonis Livanis, a veteran of the Socialist party, on the occasion of his name day on Thursday.



Tsipras also shook hands with Fofi Gennimata, leader of PASOK’s successor party, Movement for Change (KINAL), who was also present.



According to reports, the two leaders, who clashed during the debate ahead of the confidence vote on Wednesday, did not speak again during the evening.



The visit by SYRIZA members to Livanis’s home was seen by critics as an attempt to encroach upon KINAL’s political territory.