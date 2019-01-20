The rest of the world is moving at light speed in the sector of artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies.

Greece has great scientists, who usually need to go abroad to excel. Some are carrying out important research at local institutions, making them one of the few pockets of excellence to have survived in the country.

It is time to start considering how the country can make use of their knowledge and know-how, creating the conditions that will allow them to do their work without the obstacles put in their way by unions and the absence of meritocracy.

Building the proper environment for these people should be a national objective. The country must finally stop serving the narrow interests of a university nomenclature and producing degrees with no actual value in the market.