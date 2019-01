The body of the 47-year-old pilot whose single-engine, two-seat plane went down over the Patraikos Gulf in western Greece Wednesday has been retrieved.

The body was found Saturday afternoon by Coast Guard divers inside the plane. It will eventually be taken to the city of Patras for an autopsy

The plane had taken off from the town of Messolonghi, about 200 km west of Athens, and was headed to Patras when it plunged into the sea, for reasons unknown so far.