Police on Sunday detained a 29-year-old Greek soldier and a 25-year-old British employee for a non-government organization in Evros near the border with Turkey, it emerged on Sunday.

The two men were detained in a restricted area near the village of Nea Vyssa while allegedly taking photographs of military installations.

According to sources, the 29-year-old is serving with the Hellenic Air Force.

The two men are expected to face a prosecutor.