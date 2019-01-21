NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek soldier, British NGO worker arrested near Turkish border

YIANNIS SOULIOTIS

Police on Sunday detained a 29-year-old Greek soldier and a 25-year-old British employee for a non-government organization in Evros near the border with Turkey, it emerged on Sunday.

The two men were detained in a restricted area near the village of Nea Vyssa while allegedly taking photographs of military installations.

According to sources, the 29-year-old is serving with the Hellenic Air Force.

The two men are expected to face a prosecutor. 

 

