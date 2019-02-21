The Good Shepherds | Athens | To October 4

The Jewish Museum of Greece presents “The Good Shepherds,” an exhibition which sheds light on the efforts of senior members of the Christian clergy and eminent rabbis who assisted persecuted Jews during the Nazi occupation. The purpose of the exhibition, according to the museum, is to “showcase the positive actions, rescue attempts, gestures of sympathy or support, no matter how large or small, revealed by the JMG's research, in order to honor those involved and inspire us today.” Organized in cooperation with the German Embassy in Athens, the show opens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 23. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Jewish Museum of Greece, 39 Nikis, Syntagma, tel 210.322.5582