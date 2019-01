Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar warned again on Monday that Ankara will not allow any initiatives be taken in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean by Greece and Cyprus without the participation of Turkey.



Speaking during a troops review in southern Turkey, Akar said Turkey will continue to uphold its interests stemming from international law.



His comments came amid a recent escalation in tensions with Athens and Nicosia.



An accident was narrowly averted on Friday after a Turkish F-16 fighter jet reportedly harassed a Greek Super Puma helicopter in the Aegean.



Akar said that Turkey’s armed forces are monitoring developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean where Cyprus is conducting gas drilling operations.



Turkey, he insisted, wants the problems in the area to be resolved peacefully through good-neighborly relations and cooperation.