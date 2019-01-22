Parliamentary committee approves Prespes deal

The Greek Parliament's defense and foreign affairs committee approved by majority on Tuesday afternoon the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje.



The discussion and analysis of the draft law ratifying the Prespes accord began on Monday afternoon.



A total of 38 deputies spoke, along with party rapporteurs and those responding to comments. A final report by the committee is expected to be tabled in parliament, recommending ratification.



The main debate in the plenary will start on Wednesday morning.