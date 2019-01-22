Police to crack down on parking offenders

The Traffic Police are to start regular crackdowns on motorists who park illegally in designated parking spots as well as on access ramps, it was announced on Tuesday.



An operation carried out by Traffic Police around the country from January 14 to 20 led to 736 violations being recorded for illegal parking on disabled ramps and in designated parking spaces.



Most of the transgressions were recorded in Attica (158) followed by the Cretan ports of Hania (47) and Iraklio (40), Thessaloniki (35), Arcadia (35), Larissa (31) and Serres (25).



The Hellenic Police said the crackdown will continue.