Greek stars shine abroad

After knocking out Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Greek wunderkind Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday squeezed past Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. He will face Bautista Augut’s compatriot Rafael Nadal – who kept the flag flying for the old guard, cruising past American Frances Tiafoe Tuesday – for a place in the final Thursday morning (10.30 a.m. Greek time). Meanwhile, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s absurdist period drama "The Favourite" on Tuesday received 10 Academy Awards nominations – making it one of the two Oscar front-runners, alongside Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s autobiographical critical darling "Roma" – including best picture, best director, best actress and best supporting actress. [Mast Irham/EPA]