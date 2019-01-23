Awaiting voices of experienceCOMMENT
The country’s former prime ministers have just one essential obligation toward the Greek people, and that is to express their opinions on matters of major national importance or to issue warnings when they see a serious crisis looming.
Former leaders have the required experience to do so, particularly on issues they themselves have handled.
The Prespes accord is one such matter on which it would be nationally useful for political veterans to comment. Citizens expect them to.