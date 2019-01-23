DIMAR quits centrist alliance over Prespes deal

Democratic Left (DIMAR) on Tuesday said it was quitting the centrist alliance, Movement for Change (KINAL), following the weekend expulsion of its president Thanasis Theocharopoulos over his support for the Prespes agreement.



“DIMAR will stick to the responsible stand... that it has from the very beginning maintained on this crucial national issue,” the party said in a statement.



“This is, in our view, a genuinely patriotic position that promotes [Greece’s] national interests at this crucial time,” it said.



To Potami centrists also quit the alliance in July following a dispute over the name deal.