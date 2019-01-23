EU's Katainen to attend parliamentary committee meeting on Jan. 29

European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen will visit Athens on January 29 to participate in a joint meeting of the Greek Parliament's committees on european affairs, production and trade and economics.



Katainen, who is Commissioner for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will speak at a session titled “The future of Europe: Challenges and opportunities.”



The meeting will also be attended by Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos.