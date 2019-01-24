Communist Party unfolds banner against Prespes deal on Acropolis Hill

Members of the Greek Communist Party on Thursday unfurled two banners over the walls of the Acropolis Hill with slogans against the name deal signed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), which is being discussed in Parliament.



The banners proclaimed “No to the Tsipras-Zaev agreement, to the plans of US-NATO-EU, to irredentism and nationalism,” in Greek and English, followed below by “Yes to friendship, solidarity and joint struggle of the peoples.”



The second day of the debate on Thursday is to culminate in a vote late tonight with the government expected to secure ratification for the accord.