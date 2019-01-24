Poll shows six in 10 oppose name deal

Six in 10 Greeks oppose the Prespes deal, according to the results of a new opinion poll carried out by Pulse on behalf of Skai which showed conservative New Democracy maintaining a robust lead over leftist SYRIZA.



A total of 62 percent of the 1,325 respondents questioned by Pulse in a survey conducted over the telephone said they believed the name deal agreed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia was “probably bad” or “definitely bad.”



More than seven in 10 (72 percent) meanwhile said they believed that the breakup of the coalition earlier this month had been planned by the two government partners.



The poll showed ND to hold a 10.5 percentage point lead over SYRIZA as regards voting intentions, with 33 percent saying they would back the conservatives if a general election were to be held now compared to 22.5 percent for SYRIZA. Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn was in third place, garnering 8 percent of support, followed by 6.5 percent for the centrist Movement for Change and 5.5 percent for the Communist Party (KKE).



Former junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), whose leader Panos Kammenos quit earlier this month, citing his opposition to the Prespes deal, was seen as drawing just 1 percent of the vote, significantly below the 3 percent threshhold for entering Parliament. Centrist Potami, which lost its parliamentary group due to divisions over the deal, is also seen attracting just 1 percent.