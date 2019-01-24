Tsipras: Ratifying Prespes deal a ‘historic step’

The ratification of the Prespes deal would be a “historic step,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in Parliament Thursday, adding that the long-standing dispute had deprived Greece of precious diplomatic capital.



Inertia, cowardice and procrastination resulted in more than 130 states including US, Russia and China recognizing FYROM as simply “Macedonia,” Tsipras said.



The premier also condemned threats and intimidation of MPs supporting the Prespes deal.



A vote on the deal will be held Friday.