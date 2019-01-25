Name deal protesters spray-paint slogan outside US ambassador's home

A group of protesters opposed to Greece's name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia spray-painted a slogan outside the home of US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt in Athens on Thursday night.

The group, which is likely to have belonged to one of three protest rallies against the name deal that took place in the city center and outside the US Embassy earlier, wrote: “Macedonia, Greek land.”

Police rounded up some 30 suspects and took them in for questioning in connection with the incident.