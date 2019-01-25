Nacho Duato | Athens | February 6-17

The Greek National Opera has teamed up with Nacho Duato, artistic director of the Berlin State Ballet, to present the acclaimed Spanish choreographer’s ballet “Herrumbre” (Rust) at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens. For Duato, the starting point for this ballet was a photograph of prisoners at the notorious US detention camp of Guantanamo in Cuba, which moved him to comment on the dissemination of violence by the media. Tickets cost 15-55 euros and can be booked via www.nationalopera.gr.



