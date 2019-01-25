Greek PM hails ratification of Prespes deal

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday hailed the ratification of a name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) renaming the Balkan country Republic of North Macedonia.



“North Macedonia, [which was] born today, will be a friendly country. [It will be] an ally and supporter of Greece in its efforts for security, stability and development in the region,” Tsipras said in a tweet.



“Future generations in both countries will owe gratitude to the deputies who, with courage and bravery, set the foundations for a future of peace, solidarity and harmonious coexistence between the two nations,” he said.



The so-called Prespes agreement was passed with 153 votes in favor and 146 against.



FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev congratulated his Greek counterpart on the outcome. “Congratulations my friend Tsipras, together with our peoples we reached a historical victory. Long live the Prespa Agreement! For eternal peace and progress of the Balkans and in Europe!,” he tweeted.



“Today is a difficult and sad for Greece,” said Greece's main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a severe critic of the accord.



“I will fight with all my powers to ease the negative consequences which will certainly derive from this problematic agreement,” he said.