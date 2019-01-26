Valley of the Temples | Athens | January 28 - February 9

The Italian Educational Institute presents a series of watercolors by Greek artist Pavlos Habidis, which he painted on commission in the spring of 2015 for a book dedicated to Sicily's Valley of the Temples, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The artist spent several days at the site in Agrigento capturing the monuments and the people visiting them for a coffee-table book “Spring in the Valley,” published by Italy's DeAgostini, and an exhibition in Agrigento in 2016. At the Athens show, the Thessaloniki-born artist will be showing 40 pieces from the series and will also be present at the inauguration on Monday, January 28, to talk about his work over cocktails and Sicilian delicacies. The opening takes place at 7.30 p.m. and visiting hours through February 9 are Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Italian Educational Institute, 47 Patission, tel 210.524.2646