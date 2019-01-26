WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Michel Doneda | Athens | January 31

TAGS: Music

French saxophonist Michel Doneda, renowned for his live improvisations, is teaming up with vocalist Natacha Muslera, cellist Emmanuel Cremer and percussionist Stefanos Hytiris for a single show at the French Institute on Thursday, January 31. Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 