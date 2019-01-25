NATO chief welcomes endorsement of Prespes deal

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is welcoming the Greek parliament's ratification of the Prespes agreement, which paves the way for Skopje to join the world's biggest military alliance.



Stoltenberg said in a tweet Friday that the vote is “an important contribution to the stability and prosperity of the whole region.”



He added: "I look forward to the future Republic of North Macedonia joining NATO."



Efforts by the government in Skopje to join NATO have been blocked almost exclusively by the disagreement with ally Greece over the Balkan country’s name. [AP]

