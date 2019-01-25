FYROM PM congratulates Greek counterpart

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has congratulated Greece following Friday’s vote in the Greek Parliament to ratify the deal normalizing relations between the two countries.



In a message to the Greek prime minister, Zaev wrote in English on Twitter: “Congratulations my friend, Alexis Tsipras. Together with our peoples we reached a historical victory. Long live the Prespa Agreement! For eternal peace and progress of the Balkans and in Europe!”



Both prime ministers faced fierce political opposition and struggled to ratify the deal reached last summer at Lake Prespa, which borders both countries and Albania. [AP]