Kurz: Ratification of Prespes deal a ‘truly historical’ event
Online
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the ratification by the Greek Parliament of a deal normalizing relations between Athens and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), calling it a “truly historical” event.
Reaching a compromise on the long-standing dispute will benefit people in both countries, Kurz said.
He added that the deal will open FYROM’s door to membership of the European Union, which Austria “fully supports.”