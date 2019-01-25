NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Kurz: Ratification of Prespes deal a ‘truly historical’ event

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the ratification by the Greek Parliament of a deal normalizing relations between Athens and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), calling it a “truly historical” event.

Reaching a compromise on the long-standing dispute will benefit people in both countries, Kurz said.

He added that the deal will open FYROM’s door to membership of the European Union, which Austria “fully supports.”

