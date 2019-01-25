Germany says Prespes deal adoption is 'victory for diplomacy'

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the adoption of the name agreement signed between Athens and Skopje by the Greek Parliament on Friday as a “victory for diplomacy” and “great news for Europe,” and hailed the leading role of Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev.



“This is great news for Europe. I welcome these democratic decisions. This clears the way for the Republic of North Macedonia’s accession to NATO and for the opening of accession talks with the EU. We want to support North Macedonia on this path,” Maas said in a statement.



“This process required a great deal of toil and sweat, and also a few tears. Those in positions of responsibility in Athens and Skopje, especially Prime Minister Tsipras and Prime Minister Zaev, made huge efforts to finally resolve this name dispute,” he added.



“This agreement is also an encouraging example of objectivity, perseverance and courage in politics. And it is a victory for diplomacy.”