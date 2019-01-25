Mike Pompeo hails Greek 'vision, courage' to resolve name dispute

The United States welcomed on Friday the decision by Greece’s Parliament to ratify the Prespes Agreement and end a long-standing dispute on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

“The leaders of Greece demonstrated vision, courage, and persistence in their pursuit of a solution to the name dispute, which will allow the future Republic of North Macedonia to take its rightful place in NATO and the EU,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“The United States applauds this historic opportunity to advance stability, security, and prosperity throughout the region,” he added.