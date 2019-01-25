Albania, Kosovo applaud name deal adoption that will stabilize region

Albania and Kosovo have hailed the vote of the Greek parliament ratifying the Prespes name deal, saying it's a great contribution to regional stability.



A statement Friday from Albania's Foreign Ministry considered the vote a "key contribution to stability, development and Euro-Atlantic integration of the whole region."



Tirana considered it a "victory of diplomacy coming also as an irreplaceable contribution of the Albanian factor in Macedonia."



Ethnic Albanians make up about a quarter of the 2.1-million population of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.



Kosovo President Hashim Thaci tweeted congratulations to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras "for showing vision and courage."



Thaci said "it is welcoming news for the whole region and a strong push for efforts to close all open issues between the countries of the Balkans." [AP]