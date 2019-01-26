NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man found dead at oil refinery in Perama

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man on the premises of an oil refinery in Perama, a suburb of Piraeus, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to sources, the man was an employee of a private company who had finished work at the site but had returned to collect his keys.

His body was found in a fuel tank by the supervisor when he came on his shift.

A coroner’s report was expected to shed light on the cause of the worker’s death.

