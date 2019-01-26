NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Nicosia hails Prespes Agreement ratification

TAGS: Diplomacy

The Republic of Cyprus says that the Prespes Agreement, which recognizes the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as “North Macedonia” is a great step toward normalizing neighborly relations in the Balkans.

Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that with Friday’s decision by the Greek Parliament “a historical agreement has been concluded.”

“This historical decision contributes to stability and cooperation” as is also evident by the reaction of the international community, Prodromou told Cyprus News Agency.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 