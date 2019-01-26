Nicosia hails Prespes Agreement ratification

The Republic of Cyprus says that the Prespes Agreement, which recognizes the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as “North Macedonia” is a great step toward normalizing neighborly relations in the Balkans.

Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that with Friday’s decision by the Greek Parliament “a historical agreement has been concluded.”

“This historical decision contributes to stability and cooperation” as is also evident by the reaction of the international community, Prodromou told Cyprus News Agency.