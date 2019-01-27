New Greek Army chief leaves hospital

The newly appointed Chief of the Army General Staff, Lieutenant-Genral Georgios Kambas has been discharged from hospital, a day after he was admitted with an unspecified illness.

Lt.Gen. Kambas, “following an insignificant, non-serious illness was discharged from hospital and has assumed his duties this morning,” an Army General Staff statement said.

Greek media had reported Saturday that Kambas had had a heart attack.

Lt.Gen. Kambas, 58, an artillery officer, was appointed Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff Friday.