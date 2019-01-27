NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New Greek Army chief leaves hospital

TAGS: Defense

The newly appointed Chief of the Army General Staff, Lieutenant-Genral Georgios Kambas has been discharged from hospital, a day after he was admitted with an unspecified illness.

Lt.Gen. Kambas, “following an insignificant, non-serious illness was discharged from hospital and has assumed his duties this morning,” an Army General Staff statement said.

Greek media had reported Saturday that Kambas had had a heart attack.

Lt.Gen. Kambas, 58, an artillery officer, was appointed Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff Friday.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 