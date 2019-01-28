Prosecutor in central Greece opens probe into child deaths

A prosecutor in Lamia, central Greece, has ordered an investigation into the deaths of two children – a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy – after being treated for peritonitis at the city’s general hospital and their subsequent transfer to the capital’s Aglaia Kyriakou children’s hospital.



According to the LamiaReport news website, the head of the Lamia prosecutor’s office, Haris Lakafosis, ordered an urgent investigation into the operating conditions of the city’s general hospital with a particular focus on the emergency room and cases involving the treatment of children.