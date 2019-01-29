The significance of the latest death of a prisoner at Korydallos, the largest correctional facility in the country, extends beyond the regular crime news. It was the third death at the prison this month.

The image of poor security at the country’s prisons causes damage both domestically and abroad.

Inside Greece, it further undermines people’s faith in institutions, particularly when they reveal connections between the underworld and white-collar crime. Abroad, it reaffirms the image of a country hanging in the balance, a European exception, where the state cannot even perform its basic functions.

Unprotected prisons signify an unprotected country.