Venezuela's Guaido expresses concern over Greek position

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim leader, Juan Guaido, has reportedly called on the Greek government to side with the European Union in pressuring President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections soon, according to an interview with Greek TV station Skai on Monday.



Guaido reportedly told Skai he is concerned about Greece's hesitation to condemn Maduro and invited Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to visit the country to witness first hand the state of its economy.



In a statement issued on January 26, the EU called for the “urgent holding of free, transparent and credible presidential elections in accordance with internationally democratic standards and the Venezuelan constitutional order.”



If Maduro doesn't comply with this demand, the EU said it “will take further actions, including on the issue of recognition of the country’s leadership in line with article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution."

Athens backed the EU proposal after some initial reservations.

Ruling left-wing SYRIZA party issued its own statement last week in which it expressed support for “the legitimate President” Maduro.