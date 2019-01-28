ATHEX: Minor losses after six days of gains for stock market

The stock market benchmark ended lower on Monday for the first time in six trading days after a volatile session at Athinon Avenue. Still, the majority of stocks ended with gains. Unfazed by the five-year bond issue announcement, investors seemed eager to reap gains from last week’s price rise.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 630.70 points, shedding 0.41 percent from Friday’s 632.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.45 percent to 1,678.21 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.60 percent.

The banks index declined 1.31 percent, with Alpha slumping 4 percent, Piraeus falling 1.36 percent, National staying put and Eurobank climbing 2 percent.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 35 registered losses and 34 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 30.1 million euros, up from Friday’s 28.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.38 percent to close at 62.33 points.