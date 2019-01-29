Tsipras to visit Turkey on Feb 5, reports say

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will pay an official visit to Istanbul on February 5, reports say. The date is expected to be confired be the end of the week.



The Greek premier was invited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a UN summit in New York late September.



Talks are expected to focus on bilateral issues and the currently stalled Cyprus peace talks.



This January marks the 23rd anniversary of the Imia crisis in the eastern Aegean, which almost led to war between Greece and Turkey.